Santos-Quintero case sent to district court

Arrested after a confrontation with law enforcement on Sept. 21 in Firth, Juan Santos-Quintero Jr. (Santos), age 23, appeared before Seventh Judicial District Magistrate Judge James Barrett on Thursday for his preliminary hearing. The standoff took place on Friday, Sept. 21, in Firth.

He is facing five felony counts:

—one count of Aggravated Battery upon a Peace Officer

—two counts of Aggravated Assault upon Peace Officers

—one count of unlawful possession of a firearm

—one count of grand theft of a Ruger handgun

Bingham County Prosecutor Cleve Colson added the fifth felony charge after hearing testimony from witnesses at the preliminary hearing.

Santos will appear before District Judge Darren Simpson at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 13.

To read the full story, see it in the Friday, Oct. 26, edition of the Morning News.