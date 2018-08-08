Schools open across county in next two weeks

The first day of school for students attending school at Snake River, Firth or Aberdeen is next week. Teachers are also reporting to their schools to make preparations for the new school year.

The first day of school for students attending BCCLC, Bingham Academy, Shelley, Blackfoot, Independence High, ISTCS and Shoshone-Bannock Junior-Senior High is the following week.

To read the full story, see it in the Thursday, Aug. 9, edition of the Morning News.