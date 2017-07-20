Sebena rescues Broncos District title chances

IDAHO FALLS - The Blackfoot Broncos American Legion Baseball team seemingly had a fairly easy road to the finals of the District tournament. They were matched up in the first round against the Jerome Cyclones, a team that they had handled pretty easily all season long. Win that game and they would likely take on Minico who had earned the #3 seed in the tournament and was another team that the Broncos seemed to have the number on.

As the Man says, that is why they play the games. Nothing is baseball should ever be taken for granted and that was the case on Wednesday afternoon.

Head Coach Liam Pope sent his son to the mound to start the contest and the usually solid starter for the Broncos was uncharacteristically wild right from the beginning. Pope was his own worse enemy right from the start and although he only gave up one hit in his two innings of work, he surrendered four runs, three of them earned while walking five and only striking out two.

