Semi flips out

A big rig towing a single trailer flipped over on Highway 39 in Rockford just after the noon hour on Tuesday. According to law enforcement personnel at the scene, the driver did not appear to have sustained any serious injuries but was transported to Bingham Memorial Hospital as a precaution.

The rig was pulling a single trailer for hauling dirt. It was traveling southbound on Highway 39 when it went off the road at the curve just north of the Rockford airport.

From the tracks gouged in the soft shoulder of the highway, it appeared that the driver attempted to return the rig to the paved road before flipping over. When the trailer came to rest, it blocked the southbound lane of the road. The southbound lane was blocked for four hours.

According to Cpl. S.J. Knudsen of the Idaho State Police, the accident was first called in to 911 dispatch at 12:12 p.m. Both the Idaho State Police and the Bingham County Sheriff's Office responded to the accident. The southbound lane of Highway 39 reopened for traffic just after 4 p.m.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the ISP.