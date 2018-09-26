Senate names Bear Knuckles small business of the month

U.S. Senator for Idaho Jim Risch, chairman of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, announced on Wednesday that Bear Knuckles in Blackfoot is the Small Business of the Month for September 2018. Bear Knuckles will be recognized in the Congressional Record of the U.S. Senate.

When informed that Bear Knuckles had been named small business of the month, the company's founder, Shawn Schild of Blackfoot exclaimed: "Wow! That blows me away! I didn't see that coming."

Read the entire story in the Thursday, September 27, 2018 edition of the Morning News.