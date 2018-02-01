Senior night for Blackfoot wrestling

The Blackfoot Broncos wresting team celebrated their final home match of the season by sending their seniors off with a winning team score. Most of the six were victorious in the match, although a couple were wrestling out of their normal weight classifications.

The six seniors are led by defending state runner up Nathan Sargent, who is wrestling at 220 pounds this season and boasts an undefeated record of 38-0 after Wednesday's matches.

Blackfoot defeated Preston on the evening by a score of 64-18 as the team continues preparation for the District 5 tournament coming up on Feb. 14.

Please read the entire article in the Thursday edition of the Morning News.