Senior night for Firth Volleyball

The Firth Lady Cougar Volleyball bid farewell to their two seniors who have helped the team secure the top seed in the upcoming district tournament. The Lady Cougars currently are undefeated in the Nuclear Conference with one match left before the Tournament begins on Tuesday. That match will take place at Salmon on Thursday against the Savages with a 7 p.m. first serve.

Please read the entire article in the Wednesday edition of the Morning News.