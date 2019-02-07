Senior night at Snake River and Firth

Senior night in the area. Both Firth and Snake River High School honored their seniors on Wednesday night before tipping off against their respective opponent.

Firth Seniors (from left to right): Colton Mecham, Grayson Nelson, Christopher Ivie, Ben Park, Kia Park, and Tanner Killpack

Snake River (left to right): Buxton Dawson, Porter Albertson, Tate Gilbert, Benson Isom, Creighton McCraw, Zac Cox