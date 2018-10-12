Senior night with Snake River Lady Panthers volleyball
FRED DAVIS
Friday, October 12, 2018
Blackfoot, ID
The Snake River Lady Panthers celebrated their senior volleyball players on Thursday night and they took on the Marsh Valley Eagles. The seven seniors have had a great season and they have already wrapped up the top seed in the District 5, 3A Volleyball Tournament and secured host site as well. The tournament begins on Saturday afternoon, but be sure to read the entire article in the Friday edition of the Morning News.
