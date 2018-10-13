'Seussical Jr.' opens Monday at SRHS

If you are a Dr. Seuss fan or even if you are not a Dr. Seuss fan, you will love "Seussical Jr." This musical that will be performed at 7 p.m. each evening Monday, Oct. 15, through Saturday, Oct. 20, except Wednesday, in the Snake River High School auditorium, 922 W. Hwy. 39. Besides the evening performance at 7 p.m. on Saturday, a matinee begins at 2 p.m.

It is high energy, with great music, great voices and fun backdrops.

Tickets are $5 for an individual and $25 for a family and can be purchased at the door.

Bringing this musical to life are 140 kindergartners through eighth graders. It is a production of Snake River Musical Theatre.

