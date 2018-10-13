'Seussical Jr.' opens Monday at SRHS

Gertrude, played by Emma Poulter, and Horton, played by Sean McBride, are featured in 'Seussical Jr.' This musical opens at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 15, and runs through Saturday, Oct. 20, in the Snake River High School auditorium. Tickets are $5 per seat; families are $25. Tickets can be purchased at the door. The hair sets these Whoville residents apart. One hundred forty kindergartners through eighth graders make up the cast of 'Seussical Jr.' This musical opens at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 15, and runs through Saturday, Oct. 20, in the Snake River High School auditorium. Tickets are $5 per seat; families are $25. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Cat in the Hat, played by Lindsey Williams, is the master of ceremonies in 'Seussical Jr.' This musical opens at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 15, and runs through Saturday, Oct. 20, in the Snake River High School auditorium. Tickets are $5 per seat; families are $25. Tickets can be purchased at the door.
If you are a Dr. Seuss fan or even if you are not a Dr. Seuss fan, you will love "Seussical Jr." This musical that will be performed at 7 p.m. each evening Monday, Oct. 15, through Saturday, Oct. 20, except Wednesday, in the Snake River High School auditorium, 922 W. Hwy. 39. Besides the evening performance at 7 p.m. on Saturday, a matinee begins at 2 p.m.
It is high energy, with great music, great voices and fun backdrops.
Tickets are $5 for an individual and $25 for a family and can be purchased at the door.
Bringing this musical to life are 140 kindergartners through eighth graders. It is a production of Snake River Musical Theatre.
