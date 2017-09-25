Sewer plant facility at Firth discussed

The Firth City Council hosted a picnic on Saturday evening for the purpose of informing the people of Firth about the proposed mechanical treatment plant that would take care of the city’s sewage.

The city council is asking Firth residents to approve the sale of bonds to allow the city to borrow up to $3.7 million for construction of a mechanical treatment plant and repair of sewer lines. This is a 40-year bond that would be paid for using sewer fees only, not property taxes.

The bond election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Electors will go to their regular polling places to vote. Bond elections are passed by a simple majority, 50 percent plus one vote.

So why does the city of Firth need this project?

