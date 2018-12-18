Shauna Brumfield wanted in Bonneville County

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a female inmate that failed to return to the Work Release center of the Bonneville County Jail. Inmate, Shauna Kay Brumfield, 42, of Blackfoot, was incarcerated in the Bonneville County Jail’s Work Release center on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, when she left for work to a business in Idaho Falls. Brumfield was due to return in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 25, after her shift, but failed to do so.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies have been investigating this case since that time and have obtained an active warrant for Escape on Brumfield.

Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of Brumfield.

Anyone with information about her or any other crimes are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 208-522-1983, online at www.ifcrime.org, or through their facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Crime-Stoppers-Idaho-Falls-Bonneville-County-14.... You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.