Shelley city council organized

Elected Shelley officials were sworn into office at the City Council meeting on Tuesday evening. Elected to four-year terms are Mayor Stacy Pascoe, Councilman Earl Beattie and Councilwoman Kim Westergard.

The 2016 fiscal audit for 2015-2016 was presented by Louise Street of Searle, Hart and Associates in Idaho Falls.

"I did not find any problems," she said. "There are no places of non-compliance. There is a jump in cash because the city has not spent it on land."

City Clerk/Treasurer Sandy Gaydusek said, "The check was cut but the land (70-acres by the North Bingham County Historical Park) was not purchased until the next fiscal year."

"Funds for water, sewer and sanitation do not bring in as much revenue as property taxes which brings in the most revenue," Street said. "In the general fund, the revenue is higher than expenses; cash is growing."

