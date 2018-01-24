Shelley council members hear about grant

The City of Shelley and the Southeast Idaho Council of Governments (SEICOG) are working together to submit a grant to the Idaho Department of Commerce to improvements at the Shelley Area Senior Citizens, Inc., that is also known as the Elite Retreat.

Susan Lorenzo of SEICOG explained the grant that will benefit the Shelley Area Senior Citizens, Inc., is almost ready for submission to the Idaho Department of Commerce.

Denine Wong, Shelley Senior Citizens site manager, said, "The grant will help us remodel the kitchen."

Plans include putting a new air conditioners and heaters on the roof top. A new walk-in freezer is also planned with more storage. The plumbing would be corrected and an egress door will be built.

"We do have an egress door but people need to go through the kitchen and the storage area to reach it," Wong said. "The new door will be a straight shot. Everything will be up to code."

She added, "We are writing the grant for $150,000 although we do not know how much money we will receive. We have raised $8,919 for matching funds. The City of Shelley have sponsored this grant; SEICOG will administrate it."

The last time the kitchen in the Elite Retreat was remodeled in 1989. The Elite Retreat is located at 193 W. Pine in Shelley.

