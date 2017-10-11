Shelley earns title game against Sugar-Salem

SHELLEY - It isn't often that the Shelley Lady Russets have found themselves behind the eight ball so to speak when playing a soccer match. That is just where they found themselves on Tuesday afternoon while facing the Teton Redskins in the semi-final contest of the District 6 3A tournament.

After a scoreless first half of play, the Redskins pushed a goal past Russet goal keeper Jenna Tenerowicz to give themselves a 1-0 lead with 31 minutes remaining in the game. The Russets then stepped things up a bit, increasing the tempo and pace of the game, and rode the gusting winds that were blowing hard from the south, getting goals from Abbey Crandall and Kaysha Sadovich to nail down the win by a final of 2-1.

