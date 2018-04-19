Shelley edges Snake River in ten innings

The young Snake River Panthers are playing some of their best baseball at just the right time, with the bulk of their conference play looming in the next couple of weeks. At the same time, the Shelley Russets are doing their best to keep their heads above water with their very tough conference play still looming ahead of them with the likes of Teton and South Fremont heading the Mountain Rivers conference.

The result of the two getting together for a little baseball on Wednesday afternoon turned into a ten inning affair that saw both teams just missing on chances to win the game in regulation. When the dust settled and the game ended in the shadows of looming darkness, it was the Russets who took advantage of a controversial call in the bottom of the tenth inning to come out on the right side of a 5-4 score.

