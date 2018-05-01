Shelley FFA Alumni Auction on Thursday

The Shelley High School (SHS) FFA green house plant sale begins at 5 p.m. with the alumni auction to follow at 6 p.m. this Thursday, May 3, at the Ag building at SHS.

"Local businesses have donated items for the auction," Shelley FFA Alumni President Matt Thompson. "The money is used for scholarships for students and for their activities throughout the year. We helped FFA students attend the national meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana, last fall."

Robyn Longhurst, chair of the Alumni Auction, said, "The Alumni Auction takes place each year. Local businesses donate services and products for this auction and student projects are also auctioned."

"The students have made all different kinds of wooden benches," she said. "The welding class has made a cattle panel trailer and a hay bale feeder. Some of the businesses have donated so many great services and goods, including a load of gravel, fertilizer and chemicals as well as all kinds of feed for animals."

A fishing trip will also be auctioned as well as a gun safe, and so many other awesome things," Longhurst said.

The event will be catered by KJAX Kitchen from Shelley. Food will be for sale.

