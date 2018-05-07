Shelley gears up for District 6 Track Meet

Every coach has a different plan when it comes to preparing a team for a big track meet like the upcoming district and state track meets in Idaho. Every coach has a different way of planning strategy and getting their athletes qualified. When the coach is a multiple state champion coach in Track and Cross Country, you don't even begin to question the tactics or strategy. That is why when Coach Ryan Campbell takes his team to Hailey, Idaho to compete in the Bob Shay Memorial and juggles his lineups around and runs his athletes in individual events that they may not have run all season long, you don't bat an eye, you go with it.

It appears that the plan that Campbell had in place was to experiment with some of his relay teams in advance of the district meet to ensure that he has his best teams out there as he tries to turn the tables on defending district and state champions Sugar-Salem. It remains to be seen if the tactic will work, but his girls finished in third in the Bob Shay behind Buhl and Jerome and his boys were sixth behind Minico, Jerome and Buhl.

The strength of his girls team is in the distance races and with star Karlie Callahan running at the BYU Invitational, he still was able to put up some nice numbers indicating that his team is rounding into shape nicely a week before the district meet.

