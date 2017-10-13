Shelley girls capture third straight district title

SHELLEY - Some people say it is next to impossible to beat a team three times in a row in a single season. Others say that the third time is the charm. In the case of Thursday's championship match between Sugar-Salem and Shelley, both statements were accurate. Sugar-Salem entered the match as the heavy favorite, having gone through the season unbeaten, including a pair of wins over Shelley by scores of 3-2 and 2-0. They simply had the Russets number this season and those were the only two losses on the Russets resume as they had dismantled everyone, many by double digit scores.

The Russets came out much more aggressive in this third contest against the Diggers and the plan was working perfectly. Shelley held a 2-1 lead entering the final minute of regulation and seemed to have the game in hand. The Diggers made one last surge and the result was a partially blocked shot that trickled past Shelley goal keeper Jenna Tenerowicz and just across the line to tie the score at 2, prompting overtime. The overtime periods were scoreless, sending the game to penalty kicks and the Russets excelled, ending the game with a 3-0 score and giving the Russets their third straight district title.

