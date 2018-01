The Shelley Russets invited the Filer Wildcats to town in a rematch of a game the Russets won by 25 points back on Dec. 12. The game on Friday night was much closer, but the outcome would still be Shelley's favor as they would outscore the Wilcats by 10 points, with the final of 55-45.

Please read the entire article in the Saturday edition of the Morning News.