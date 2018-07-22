Shelley man killed in crash

Press release

At 10:15 p.m. on July 21, 2018, Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputies and Idaho Falls Ambulance were dispatched to the intersection of S 15th E and E 113 S (Country Club Road) for a vehicle accident with injuries.

Immediately following the initial dispatch call, IFFD was dispatched to the same location for a report of a vehicle fire.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel found one vehicle resting on its top approximately 15 feet into the yard of the house located near that intersection. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames and the homeowners were not home at the time of the fire. The accident was called in by a neighbor. There were also two large pine trees involved in the accident, one if which was fully engulfed in flames. A natural gas line was also struck during the crash and but was quickly shut off and made safe by Fire and Intermountain Gas personnel.

From witnesses and evidence on scene, Deputies found that the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on 15th E. And failed to stop at the "T" intersection of 113th S. where it collided with a 2nd vehicle traveling east on 113th S. The vehicle then collided with trees and landscaping in the front yard of a nearby residence, coming to rest on its top before catching fire.

Witnesses did not see anyone exit the vehicle and after the fire was put out, a single deceased occupant was recovered from inside. Deputies were able to locate family of the vehicle owner and believe the victim to be 21 year-old Julio Tafoya of Shelley. The Bonneville County Coroner's Office was called to the scene and positive identification of the victim is still pending at this time.

