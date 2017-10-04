Shelley sends off seniors with a win

SHELLEY - The Shelley Lady Russets have been on four year roll of winning. Not just winning, but putting up undefeated regular seasons and that four year roll started when seven young ladies were just freshmen and were introduced into the culture and soccer at Shelley. Wednesday night, Coach Jim Gregory and the parents of these seven ladies celebrated their legacy with 'senior night' and bid them farewell and the girls responded with a 7-0 win over South Fremont to move their seasonal record to 11-2 on the year with a single game remaining before the district tournament begins on Saturday.

