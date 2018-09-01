Shelley takes one on the nose from Rigby

The Shelley Russets did a lot of things right a week ago when travelled to Preston for the season opening game of football. Friday night, they invited 5A Rigby to town and hoped to do the same thing to the Trojans as they had done to the Indians. Sadly, things did not turn out the way that things were planned.

Two turnovers in the first three minutes of play and the inability to control Rigby quarterback Keegan Thompson when he broke coverage caused the Russets more headaches than can be controlled with a bottle of aspirin.

Thompson ran for a touchdown on a broken play in the first quarter and then with time running out in the second period, connected on a 20 yard pass play to Payton Carlson to give the Trojans a half time lead of 13-6 and things quickly went downhill for the Russets from there.

Midway through the third period, Thompson would connect with Carlson again and with the extra point, the lead moved to 20-6.

