Shelley trustees discuss levy and parking lot

In the monthly meeting of Shelley School Board on Thursday, trustees discussed the supplemental levy, an additional parking lot at Shelley High School, math and the district's website.

The school district is seeking approval of a supplement levy of $575,000 for each of two years. The election is set for Tuesday, May 13. Voters will go to their normal polling places to vote.

"It's the same amount we've asked for in the past," Superintendent Dr. Bryan Jolley said. "This is the third renewal for this amount."

He added, "A flyer is being prepared for distribution; information about the levy will be put on the website and on the marquee."

Board members discussed developing a parking lot that would be located on the west side of Shelley High School.

