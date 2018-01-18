Shelley upsets Snake River

In a game that resembled a semi-final or final of a state tournament the number one and three ranked teams in the 3A classification squared off against each other at the Shelley High School gymnasium on Wednesday night. The two teams and their fans really don't like each other, so the chance to knock the Panthers of Snake River from the ranks of the unbeaten was only added incentive for the Russets of Shelley. Throw in the revenge factor from a 29 point shellacking that the Panthers handed the Russets at Snake River back in late December only poured gasoline on the fire that was burning in the hearts of the Russets and their loyal fans.

The Russets took the opening tip and in less than the time it took to blink your eyes, Mason Price had given the home team a two point lead with a lay-up. Price would add another lay-up and a three pointer as the Russets quickly built a 7-2 lead before the game was two minutes old. It was a sign of the way the game would be played throughout and when the dust settled and the final buzzer sounded, the Russets would have the upset in hand by the final of 44-41.

