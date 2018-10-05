Shelley vigil works to prevent domestic violence

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. To bring this national tragedy to the forefront, the Bingham Crisis Center has sponsored vigils in Blackfoot and Shelley this week and in Aberdeen next week.

Shelley councilwoman Kim Westergard read a proclamation that stated: “We urge citizens to work together to prevent domestic violence.”

Linzi Rednoul, a Bingham Crisis Center board member and a survivor of domestic abuse spoke about her experience.

“I am a survivor,” she said. “I am not a victim."

