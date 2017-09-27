Shelley volleyball falls to Sugar Salem

SHELLEY - The Shelley Lady Russets invited the defending state champions to town for a friendly little game of volleyball. The end result was another lesson in a year of learning what it takes to play volleyball at the highest level of the 3A classification. The Diggers were simply too tall and too strong for the Russets to handle Tuesday night as the Diggers dispatched the Russets in three games. The scores were 25-19, 25-16 and 25-21.

Please read the entire article in Wednesday's edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.