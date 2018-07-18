Shelley Volleyball opens Varsity Camp

Shelley High School Head Volleyball coach Dave Cousin welcomed around 25 varsity caliber players to his Varsity Volleyball camp as well as another 25 first to fourth graders and 25 more fifth through eighth graders as the annual Shelley Volleyball camp opened on Monday. The camp, which is scheduled to run through Wednesday evening is concentrating on a lot of fundamentals and drills as the girls get ready for the upcoming season at Shelley High School which will begin in August.

Please read the entire article in the Wednesday edition of the Morning News.