Shelley wrestling celebrates senior night

The Shelley Russets sent off their five seniors on Wednesday night, but not without some drama. The Sugar-Salem Diggers were the opponents and whether it was just some gamesmanship or maybe a little bit of poor sportsmanship, the Diggers coaching staff chose not to send up a wrestler against the 'Four Aces' of Shelley. Darrick Stacey, Caleb Call, Braxton Balmforth are three of the four aces, along with freshman Kolton Stacey all received forfeits from the the Diggers, who only allowed two of the seniors on the squad an opportunity to wrestle.

Alicz Challis came up big with a decision over the Digger wrestler in his weight class for a very important win, but Carlos Flores, who gave his all, got caught in a switch when he went for the pin and missed the hold, allowing his Digger opponent to put him in a pinning hold to give the Diggers the match win 45-36.

