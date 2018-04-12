Shelley's Whitaker throws a no-hitter

The Shelley Russets struggled a week ago when they last faced the Firth Cougars. They gave up 12 runs to the 2A rival, just a few miles south of Shelley down Highway 91. They made a number of errors, their pitchers couldn't get the outs they way they had practiced and they squandered a number of scoring chances during the extra inning game. The result was a 13-12 win, but not many Shelley fans and coaches were very happy with the outcome.

On Wednesday afternoon, things were different and a lot of it was due to the performance of senior pitcher/outfielder Payton Whitaker. All Whitaker did was throw a complete game and get a pair of extra base hits during the game.

And by the way, the complete game that the left hander threw was a no-hitter. He did walk a batter and he hit one, but other than that, he controlled the action from the mound for the entire game.

