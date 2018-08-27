Sheriff explains new driver's license difficulties

Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland released a press release on Monday explaining the difficulties in the new driver's license software.

"The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is responsible for maintaining and upgrading the equipment for driver's licenses," he said. "I believe it is time for the ITD to take back the driver's license system and take the burden off of the taxpayer in Bingham County."

By Monday afternoon, driver's license departments were closed early because the new system was shut down.

Rowland wrote:

"As most of you are aware, especially if you have been into the driver’s license office recently, we are experiencing many issues. For the past 18 months the State of Idaho has changed the driver’s license software and have upgraded their equipment which they tell me was old and did not work anymore.

"The Idaho Sheriff’s Association recently sent a letter to the Governor’s Office expressing our frustrations with this new driver’s license software upgrade."

