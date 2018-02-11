Sho-Ban Lady Chiefs advance to state with win

The Sho-Ban Lady Chiefs and the Rockland Bulldogs squared off on Saturday night for the second place trophy in the Rocky Mountain Conference in District 5 and the tournament's second berth in the girls 1A Div.II state tournament which will begin on Thursday in Nampa. This was the fourth meeting this year between the two teams and the Lady Chiefs had won the first three meetings, although each game was by a decreasing margin of victory.

The most recent win over the Bulldogs was just a week ago put the Lady Chiefs into the championship game against defending state champions Butte County.

The games this season saw the Lady Chiefs win by 14, then 12, then 10 points a week ago. On Saturday night, after four quarters of tightly contested possessions, the Lady Chiefs would survive yet again, this time by six points as the scoreboard would read Sho-Ban 43, Rockland 37.

