Sho-Ban Lady Chiefs beat Grace Luthern again

The Sho-Ban Lady Chiefs are beginning to make believers out of the entire state of Idaho and their girl's basketball programs. On Wednesday night, they made short work of the Royals of Grace Luthern for the second time this season as they sped to a 37-7 lead by half time and then continued the onslaught to a eye opening 65-12 final. Be sure to read all about the game in the Thursday edition of the Morning News.