Sho-Ban Lady Chiefs honor seniors

The Sho-Ban Lady Chiefs did not have much to prove as they welcomed in the Clark County Bobcats for the Chiefs 'Senior Night'. They had already clinched the second seed in their upcoming district tournament which will get underway on Tuesday.

They instead, concentrated on making the day a memorable one for their seniors as they started all three, Saqoyah Appenay, Starla Littlelight and Sincere Martin as they tried to give them every scoring opportunity they could throughout the game. By game's end, the Lady Chiefs would add another win to the win column by a final of 63-32.

