Sho-Ban, other tribes battle for skeletons

Somewhere in Boise, two 500-year-old skeletons discovered in Idaho's high desert plains are stored in a secure place as three Native American tribes try to claim the remains and anthropologists lament a lost research opportunity.

U.S. officials won't say where the bones of the young adult and a child are being kept as the U.S. Bureau of Land Management assesses the claims by the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes in eastern Idaho, Shoshone-Paiute Tribes in southern Idaho and northern Nevada and the Nez Perce Tribe in northern Idaho.

The land management bureau confirmed that the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes is among those with a claim for the bones.

For their part, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes are consulting with the BLM Four Rivers Field Office in accordance with federal law in

“The Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA) on the reported human remains found within the Birds of Prey National Conservation Area,” a statement released by the tribes read.

