Sho-Ban scores big win in tournament play

The Sho-Ban Lady Chiefs can look to the wall of their gymnasium and see a single banner hanging up representing a state championship. That was 17 years ago and they haven't been back to the tournament since then. That could all change this year and if the results of the first round game of the District 5, 1ADII tournament against Clark County, it should happen. The Lady Chiefs came out firing on all eight cylinders and their defense was nothing short of amazing as they held the Bobcats to 11 points total in three of the four quarters.

It was the offense that was most impressive, however, as the girls spread the ball around and got scoring from eight of their ten players, including double digit scoring from five players, on their way to a dominating victory over Clark County by a final of 86-26.

