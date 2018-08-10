Shoban contestants cook

The multi-day contest of the Miss Shoshone-Bannock competition continued on Thursday afternoon. The seven contestants demonstrated their skills in making Native American cuisine for five judges in the traditional cooking competition.

The Miss Shoshone-Bannock competition concludes on Friday evening starting at 5 p.m. with the dancing contest followed by the impromptu question session. The winner will be crowned at 6 p.m.

