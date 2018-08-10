Shoban contestants cook

The cooking portion of the Miss Shoshone-Bannock competition was Thursday afternoon. Contestant Anissa Pine demonstrated to the proper way to dress a rabbit in front of five tribal elders who judged the contest.The cooking portion of the Miss Shoshone-Bannock competition was Thursday afternoon. Contestant Dana Neaman served up salmon, potatoes, bannock bread and boiled chokecherry juice, all based on family recipes and using food gathered, grown or caught by her family.The cooking portion of the Miss Shoshone-Bannock competition was Thursday afternoon. Contestant Nature Ariwite served up boiled bone marrow with wild baby onions and bitterroot that she harvested herself.
The multi-day contest of the Miss Shoshone-Bannock competition continued on Thursday afternoon. The seven contestants demonstrated their skills in making Native American cuisine for five judges in the traditional cooking competition.
The Miss Shoshone-Bannock competition concludes on Friday evening starting at 5 p.m. with the dancing contest followed by the impromptu question session. The winner will be crowned at 6 p.m.
