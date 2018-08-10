Shoshone-Bannock Children's Parade on Thursday

Thursday was children's day at the Shoshone-Bannock Indian Festival.

This year's theme is "150 Years Standing Strong—1868 Fort Bridger Treaty."

The parade encouraged entries to "Honor your ancestors." The parade was filled with color, royalty and families. The seven Shoshone-Bannock Queen candidates were part of the parade. The candidates rode on the top of vehicles or rode horses, walked and were on floats.

Paulette Jorden, Idaho's Democrat Gubernatorial Candidate, rode a horse in the Children's Parade on Thursday morning.

Roseanne Abrahamson was the mistress of ceremonies during the parade. She kept it moving.

Kids' traditional games followed the parade and included running and a shoe pile. The objective of the show pile was to rescue your shoes, put them on your feet and run to the starting line.

Fort Hall Housing sponsored a barbecue for all comers.