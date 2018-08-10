Shoshone-Bannock Children's Parade on Thursday

This dancer danced the entire length of the Shoshone-Bannock Children's Parade on Thursday morning. Paulette Jordan, Idaho's Democrat Gubernatorial Candidate, rode in the Children's Parade at the Shoshone-Bannock Festival on Thursday morning. Asked about her heritage, she said, 'My mother is Nez Perce; my father is Coeur d'Alene. It's wonderful to be here.' This father carried his son the entire length of the Children's Parade at the Shoshone-Bannock Festival on Thursday morning. The child slept through the entire parade and work up afterwards. Veterans were honored during the Children's Parade at the Shoshone-Bannock Festival on Thursday morning. Wrestler Zoey Herrera is the Grand Marshall of the Shoshone-Bannock Indian Festival. This year's theme is 150 Years Standing STrong—1868 Fort Bridger Treaty. Tenshi Hevewah, the 2017-2018 Sho-Ban Tzi Tzi Princess, road on this spectacular float during the Children's Parade at the Shoshone-Bannolck Festival on Thursday morning. Children were divided by ages and in boys and girls categories to play traditional games. This race was very popular. Winners won some money.
Fort Hall, ID

Thursday was children's day at the Shoshone-Bannock Indian Festival.
This year's theme is "150 Years Standing Strong—1868 Fort Bridger Treaty."
The parade encouraged entries to "Honor your ancestors." The parade was filled with color, royalty and families. The seven Shoshone-Bannock Queen candidates were part of the parade. The candidates rode on the top of vehicles or rode horses, walked and were on floats.
Paulette Jorden, Idaho's Democrat Gubernatorial Candidate, rode a horse in the Children's Parade on Thursday morning.
Roseanne Abrahamson was the mistress of ceremonies during the parade. She kept it moving.
Kids' traditional games followed the parade and included running and a shoe pile. The objective of the show pile was to rescue your shoes, put them on your feet and run to the starting line.
Fort Hall Housing sponsored a barbecue for all comers.

