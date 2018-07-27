Six qualify for state in 4-H Style Show

Six young seamstresses presented their sewing projects in a 4-H Style Revue that took place Thursday evening at the Needlecraft Building on the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds. From left are LouAnna Borup, Cordelia Jensen, Alora Passino, Heidi Fielding, Sage Morris and Willow Morris. All six qualified to take their project to the State Fair. The Bingham County 4-H Fair continues through Wednesday, Aug. 1, on the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds.