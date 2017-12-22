Sixth graders deliver turkeys and funds to Community Dinner Table Christmas Boxes on Wednesday

"Coins for Turkeys" has been a school tradition at the Blackfoot Sixth Grade Heritage Center for over 20 years. This year, over $6,400 was raised for the Christmas Boxes. The distribution of these boxes was sponsored by the faith community and Community Dinner Table, Inc. (CDT). Three hundred fifty people picked up their Christmas Boxes on Wednesday.

With funds raised from students at the Sixth Grade Heritage Center, members of the student council purchased 151 turkeys from Kesler's at a cost of $2,200.

"They then turned around and wrote us (the Community Dinner Table) a check for nearly $4,200," Lee Hammett, CDT board member, said. "These kids do a remarkable job. In fact, they ended up paying for a large portion of the food we bought for the Christmas Boxes. We are so indebted to them for their contribution."

He added, "I asked them how they do it; they just shrugged it off as if it's no big deal."

Sixth grade teacher Amy Armstrong said, "'Coins for Turkeys' has been a tradition for the school. "It's friendly competition," she said.

