Sixth graders deliver turkeys to CDT Christmas boxes

Claire Baker (on left) and Lydia Crumley, student council members with the Blackfoot Heritage Sixth Grade, helped to move 150 turkeys that were given away during the Community Dinner Table (CDT) Christmas Box Distribution on Thursday. Student council members of the Blackfoot Heritage Sixth picked up 150 turkeys to be given away at the Community Dinner Table Christmas Box Distribution on Thursday at the Needlecraft Building. Students, parents, teachers and local businesses raised $10,125.90 for this distribution. Blackfoot Heritage Sixth Grade teacher Amy Armstrong was giving directions to students as they helped to move foodstuffs into the Needlecraft Building in preparation for the Community Dinner Table Christmas Box Distribution on Thursday. Sixth grader Ryanne Boyd carries beans into the Needlecraft Building in preparation for the Community Dinner Table Christmas Box Distribution on Thursday.
By: 
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
lmielke@am-news.com
Friday, December 21, 2018
Blackfoot, ID

In the past two weeks, sixth graders at the Blackfoot Heritage Sixth Grade have been competing to bring in the most money to be given to the Community Dinner Table (CDT). The students, their parents, teachers and local businesses raised a grand total of $10,125.90.
With this money, 150 turkeys were purchased from Kesler's Market. The remaining money was donated to the Community Dinner Table.
"This is the most money we've ever raised," Principal Colin Folsom said.
To raise the money, kids brought donations into their classrooms. Almost all the classrooms reached their goals.
The full story is in the print edition of the Morning News.

Category: