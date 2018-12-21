Sixth graders deliver turkeys to CDT Christmas boxes

In the past two weeks, sixth graders at the Blackfoot Heritage Sixth Grade have been competing to bring in the most money to be given to the Community Dinner Table (CDT). The students, their parents, teachers and local businesses raised a grand total of $10,125.90.

With this money, 150 turkeys were purchased from Kesler's Market. The remaining money was donated to the Community Dinner Table.

"This is the most money we've ever raised," Principal Colin Folsom said.

To raise the money, kids brought donations into their classrooms. Almost all the classrooms reached their goals.

The full story is in the print edition of the Morning News.