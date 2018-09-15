Skyline Grizzlies corral Blackfoot Broncos

It was a chance for the Blackfoot Broncos to show that they belonged in the conversation as to who might be the best team in the High Country Conference. The way that they started the game, they were showing that they really did belong in that conversation. They had bolted from the starting gate and had a 14-6 lead following an interception by Stryker Wood that he returned for a score and the Broncos were flying high.

On their next two possessions, they were thwarted in their attempt to add to the lead by interceptions by the Grizzlies and the two time defending state champions and current top pick in the Idaho media football poll picked up some scores to claim the half time lead at 28-14.

