Smith sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole

Melonie Smith, convicted by a jury of first degree murder, was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole in the Idaho Department of Correction by Seventh Judicial District Judge Darren Simpson on Tuesday.

In October, a panel of jurors found Smith guilty of first degree murder and guilty of destruction of evidence. Both are felonies.

Smith was convicted of murdering David Lee Davis, 30, of Pocatello because she blew off the back of his head. The murder occurred on Feb. 10, 2017, in Smith's modular home near Pingree.

