Smoke and Fire Conditions Continue

Smoke Forecast

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) issued an Air Quality Advisory and Stage 1 Air Pollution Forecast and Caution on Thursday afternoon to notify residents of Bannock, Bingham, Power and Oneida Counties of degraded air quality. This advisory will be in effect into Friday.

Due to a stagnant atmosphere and elevated pollutant levels health impacts may occur, Burn bans are in effect throughout the area.

Air quality is currently in the moderate category and is forecast to fluctuate between unhealthy for sensitive groups category and the unhealthy category into. The pollutant of concern is Fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5) from wildfire smoke.

Health Impacts

When air quality is unhealthy, everyone may begin to experience health effects. Members of sensitive groups* may experience more serious effects & should avoid prolonged/heavy exertion & stay indoors. Everyone else should limit prolonged/heavy exertion & limit time outdoors

A low pressure trough is forecast to approach southwest Idaho on Friday. This is anticipated to influence the weather through the weekend with increasing winds through most of Friday. This trough will likely bring more smoke into the region from wildfires to the west but as the trough passes through the area Friday, the upper level flow will become more westerly which would likely bring some relief from smoke as Friday progresses.

Fire Weather

The red flag warning will continue for southeastern Idaho, especially in areas north of Pocatello and up to the Montana border, including the mountains north of the lava plains as far as Challis and Salmon.

Red flag warnings for Bingham and all neighboring Counties are forecast through Saturday evening.

Burn bans will remain in place until the dry weather pattern breaks.