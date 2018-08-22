Smoke forecast predicts little change

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has forecast air quality through Wednesday to be in the moderate to Unhealthy range. Unhealthy readings on Tuesday afternoon were mostly in the north and west of the state. Conditions were predicted to remain this way from the panhandle south into Treasure Valley.

Southern Idaho was forecast to remain moderate through Wednesday with the exception of the Pocatello-Chubbuck area, which was rated unhealthy for sensitive groups.

