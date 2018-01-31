Snake River Alumni Concert on Saturday, Feb. 3

"An Evening with Snake River Alumni" begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3, in the Snake River HIgh School auditorium. Admission at the door is $5 per seat or $20 for the immediate family.

This is the second year alumni of Snake River High School have returned to the school to put on a concert to benefit the fine arts in the school district.

Besides the concert, a silent auction is scheduled to help raise funds for the fine arts program. Included in the silent auction are floral arrangements, goody bags, art and tickets for the musical, "Beauty and the Beast."

"Performers will be singing and dancing, playing the bagpipes, the trombone and the piano. A sculptor and artist will present their work. There's a little bit for everybody," Snake River Fine Arts board member Louise Andersen said. "It gives opportunity for these performers to shine a little bit. They work so hard."

