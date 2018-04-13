Snake River DYW on Saturday

Thirteen participants in the Distinguished Young Women of Snake River showcase take center stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 14, at the Snake River High School Auditorium. Tickets cost $10 per person and can be purchased at the door.

This year's theme is "BeYOUtiful DWY of SR 2019."

The participants are Alyssa Orr, Gracey Curzon, Abigail Tew, McKenna Peck, Danielle Phllips, Kassidee Campbell, Jordyn Phillips, Taite Baldwin, Callista Jenkins, Kambrielle Hudson, Marissa Pieper, Alexa Lewis and Kristen Godfrey.

