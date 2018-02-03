Snake River handles American Falls

The Snake River Panthers, top ranked team in Idaho in 3A all season long, needed one more win to guarantee them the top seed in the District 5 3A tournament which begins on Feb. 13. Their opponent on Friday night were the Beavers from American Falls and while on paper the game should not have been much of a contest, they make them the the games for a reason.

The Panthers came out in attack mode from the tip and quickly forged a double digit lead on their way to a 66-31 win over the Beavers.

Please read the entire article in the Saturday edition of the Morning News.