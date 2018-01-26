Snake River Health Fair well attended

The Snake River Health Fair was a win-win event on Thursday evening. Snake River High School students practiced Spanish for medical practices; ISU faculty and advanced students practiced health procedures and patients gained medical information.

The pairing of parent-teacher conferences at the high school and the Health Fair brought in people.

The health screenings included dental exams, blood pressure checks, pulse, glucose testing, oxygen saturation and health promotion information. These services were conducted by the faculty and students of Idaho State University (ISU).

The dental hygienist students gave each patient extra oral screening, that included an examination of the head and neck as well as the teeth and mouth.

"We check to make sure there is no swollen or tender muscles in head, neck, mouth," ISU dental hygienist senior Chelsea Sjostrom said. "We also check the teeth and gums. I love to help people who want to be helped."

Pharmacist students offered blood tests to check for diabetes. Blood pressure and pulses were taken.