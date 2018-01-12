Snake River keeps rolling along

THOMAS - The Snake River Panthers continued their regular season run on Thursday night as they invited the Teton Redskins to town for a friendly inter-conference game. Teton of the Mountain Rivers Conference were set to try and upset the top ranked team in the state, who to this point in the year, had whitewashed the teams in their sister conference to the tune of 6-0. They had already dispatched the Redskins back on Dec. 15 by a score of 64-49 and the Panthers were heavy favorites to run their record to 12-0 on the season and 7-0 against teams from the Mountain Rivers.

Following a tight first quarter, in which the scrappy Redskins would hit a couple of long range three pointers the Panthers held a narrow one point lead at 13-12. The second quarter would change all that as the Panthers stepped up the defense, outscoring the Redskins by a 20-6 margin and rolled on to another impressive win 64-45.

